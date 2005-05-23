Del Carod a la Tura
Ara hi ha gent que s'escandalitza per què el Carod va fent-se fotos anant de màrtir amb el Maragall. Tot és possible. I, doncs, que diran de les fotos de la Monsterrat Tura, vestida de Mosso de Tura? Des de Tripiartit les mostrem a tot el món perquè jutgi (i perquè vegi que som uns cabronets, penjant aquestes fotos ara que fa tanta calor; o després d'haver dinat i fregat el terra, depèn de la persona...)
Vinga, no us toqueu massa, més que pervertits! Salut i força al canut!
foto cortesia de Mundo Cruel (www.mundocruel.com)
4 Comments:
I found your Blog Interesting.
please check out this website, i am sure you will find it interesting.
Click Here Now
Earn between $14.37 & $48.99 per resume writing sold, depending on the type of resume & your affiliate level. Resume Writing is our best-selling service. Click Here for more information.
Do you want free porn? Contact my AIM SN 'abunnyinpink' just say 'give me some pics now!'.
No age verification required, totally free! Just send an instant message to AIM screen name "abunnyinpink".
Any message you send is fine!
AIM abuse can be reported here.
Get any Desired College Degree, In less then 2 weeks.
Call this number now 24 hours a day 7 days a week (413) 208-3069
Get these Degrees NOW!!!
"BA", "BSc", "MA", "MSc", "MBA", "PHD",
Get everything within 2 weeks.
100% verifiable, this is a real deal
Act now you owe it to your future.
(413) 208-3069 call now 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Post a Comment
<< Home