Ara hi ha gent que s'escandalitza per què el Carod va fent-se fotos anant de màrtir amb el Maragall. Tot és possible. I, doncs, que diran de les fotos de la Monsterrat Tura, vestida de Mosso de Tura? Des de Tripiartit les mostrem a tot el món perquè jutgi (i perquè vegi que som uns cabronets, penjant aquestes fotos ara que fa tanta calor; o després d'haver dinat i fregat el terra, depèn de la persona...)



Vinga, no us toqueu massa, més que pervertits! Salut i força al canut!







foto cortesia de Mundo Cruel (www.mundocruel.com)